Jessie J goes on China singing contest

Daisy Ridley and Mark Hamill with droids BB-8 R2-D2 at the Chinese premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Joe Chen in a Weibo post. She was arrested after she drove through a red light.
Jessie J
Published
5 hours ago

BEIJING • Hunan TV's contest for stars, The Singer, is going a little more international.

British pop star Jessie J (above) is in the starting line-up for The Singer 2018, the show announced on Wednesday.

The other singers include Chinese rock star Wang Feng, Taiwanese pop star Angela Chang and Taiwanese singer Sam Lee.

The new season premieres on Jan 12 and Jessie J is said to have arrived in China on Jan 2 for the taping, NetEase website reported.

She is the Chinese television show's first Anglo-American contestant, though not the first singer outside the Chinese pop world to be taking part in the contest.

Last year, Kazakh breakout star Dimash Kudaibergen came in second in the show formerly titled I Am A Singer, behind a big name in Chinese popular music, Hong Kong's Sandy Lam.

Singapore's Kit Chan and Malaysia's Shila Amzah are among the stars who have taken part in past seasons of I Am A Singer, Hunan TV's adaptation of a South Korean MBC show.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 05, 2018, with the headline 'Jessie J goes on China singing contest'. Print Edition | Subscribe

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

CUT your risk of diabetes
New mum shares what to expect when the baby arrives
Easy, pocket-friendly home-cooked meals for busy professionals