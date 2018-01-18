Jersey Shore star Michael Sorrentino to plead guilty in tax evasion case

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Former reality TV star Michael "The Situation" Sorrentino is expected to plead guilty in a tax evasion case where US prosecutors accused him and his brother of hiding millions of dollars he made while starring in MTV series Jersey Shore.

Prosecutors said Sorrentino and his brother will enter their pleas on the morning of Jan 19 before a judge in Newark, New Jersey.

The pleas avert a trial scheduled to begin on Feb 8.

Both brothers faced nine criminal charges, including alleged conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Jersey Shore ran from 2009 to 2012, and featured young Italian-Americans partying, tanning and complaining about their jobs at a beachfront T-shirt stand.

Sorrentino, now 35, popularised the phrase "gym, tan, laundry" to describe the pre-party routine of cast members.

Prosecutors accused the brothers of trying to avoid taxes on US$8.9 million (S$11.8 million) of Sorrentino's income from 2010 to 2012, including by trying to label purchases of clothes, vehicles and other personal items as business expenses.