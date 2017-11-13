Jerry, Chiling spotted in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia's China Press sensed something was up after getting a reader's tip-off that Taiwanese television idol Jerry Yan had flown budget to Kuala Lumpur alone last Friday.

Reporters were sent to the hotel where the star's ex-girlfriend, actress Chiling Lin, was staying on a business trip.

At about 9pm, Yan, 40, and Lin, 42, showed up at the hotel in a van, sparking talk that they had rekindled their romance. He got out of the car to retrieve his luggage and smiled at her before rushing into a lift, said the report.

Lin, who was with a female assistant, then pulled her hat low and waited for another lift.

On Sunday, there seemed to be more proof that Yan and Lin are an item again, said Taiwan's Apple Daily.

One of his fan sites posted a photo of the two signing in at what looked like a hotel gym. Apple Daily identified the hotel as Mandarin Oriental, Kuala Lumpur.

When contacted, Lin's agent did not deny the reports, said Taiwan's ETtoday website. The agent said: "I'm in Taiwan. I didn't go to Malaysia with her. I don't know."

Yan and Lin both began their careers as models. They were romantically linked in the tabloids in 2003, after he shot to superstardom with the 2001 drama Meteor Garden and before she rose to fame as a supermodel in 2004.

According to Apple Daily, they split up in 2006, a year after she fell off a horse in a filming accident in Dalian, China.

For more than a decade, rumours about them getting back together never stopped, but she was busy entering the Chinese market and he was hesitant about dating her again, said the report.