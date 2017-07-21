Jennifer Lawrence throws up at Broadway show

NEW YORK • Did Jennifer Lawrence (left) vomit because she could not stomach the torture scenes in a Broadway adaptation of George Orwell's 1984?

According to the Page Six portal, a source said the Hunger Games actress "bolted from her seat" midway through the show, with several people witnessing her throwing up in the lobby.

But W magazine cited a friend of Lawrence, 26, as saying that she was in distress because she had contracted stomach flu from her nephews.

The play, based on Orwell's dystopian 1949 novel, has also caused other audience members - disoriented by the depictions of torture, strobe lights and loud noises - to faint and throw up.

Olivia Wilde, who stars in the show, must have felt that the cast had done a good job in depicting the harrowing scenes because she tweeted that she felt "honoured" that Lawrence had vomited.

In May, Wilde had also tweeted well wishes after four people fainted during the show.