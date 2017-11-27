Jennifer Lawrence single again, after split with Darren Aronofsky

NEW YORK • There was no sign of trouble between the couple at the Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Nov 11. But Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky had already split up after a year of dating.

They sat together at the event, with a source telling Entertainment Tonight that they remain friends.

The Oscar-winning actress had spilled the beans about dating the 48-year-old director in her September Vogue cover issue.

"For the past year, I've been dealing with him as just a human... I've been in relationships before where I am just confused, and I'm never confused with him," she said.

The two became an item - though they kept it secret until much later - after working on thriller Mother! (2017). Released recently, it drew mixed reviews from critics.

Lawrence was previously linked to British actor Nicholas Hoult and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

Aronofsky was in a nine-year relationship with actress Rachel Weisz before they broke up in 2010. She later married her Dream House (2011) co-star Daniel Craig.