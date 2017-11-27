Jay-Z stops concert in Cleveland to talk to 9-year-old

Jay-Z tells 9-year-old she has "the potential to be the new president of the United States" mid-concert.
Published
43 min ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO (REUTERS) - Rapper Jay-Z stopped his 4:44 tour concert in Cleveland, Ohio to tell a nine-year-old girl in the audience that she could be anything she wanted to when she grew up, including the "next President of the United States".

The Brooklyn-born performer added that "America is way more sexist than they are racist". The young girl can be seen visibly ecstatic to have been acknowledged by the rapper.

Jay-Z, born Shawn Corey Carter, has been married to the global superstar Beyonce Knowles-Carter since 2008. The couple have a daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, five, and twins Rumi and Sir Carter born in June 13, 2017.

