Jay Chou hit is No. 1 on U1000 music list

Mandopop fans clearly could not get enough of hearing Jay Chou's Love Confession, which was released in 2016. It was revealed as the No. 1 song in the latest edition of the U1000 Music Countdown.

The chart, which is SPH Radio station UFM100.3's list of top 1,000 songs, is an annual campaign by the radio station to identify the most popular Mandarin pop songs among listeners every year.

The two-month campaign had begun in February when the station called for listeners to nominate their favourite songs. This was followed by an online voting period where listeners would cast their votes to chart out the top 1,000 songs. Songs voted onto the list can come from any year.

Taking second place on the list this year is home-grown singer JJ Lin's Twilight (2015), while the third place went to Taiwanese rock band Mayday's What A Song (2018).

The results of the latest edition were announced at Chinatown Point mall last Friday, where more than 3,700 music fans had showed up in support. When the top three songs were announced, the event turned into a mass karaoke session as everyone belted out the lyrics to the tunes.

The event was hosted by the radio station's DJs, including Huang Wenhong and Xiao Zhu. It was also attended by SPH deputy chief executive officer Anthony Tan.

This is the sixth edition of the U1000 Music Countdown.

For the past two years, Taiwanese singer Hebe Tien's A Little Happiness, the theme song of the hugely popular movie Our Times (2015), had taken the No. 1 spot.

Other past winners include Kit Chan's 1998 tune Home (2015), Tiger Huang's Not So Simple from 2009 (2014) and Faye Wong's Red Bean, also from 1998 (2013).

Yip Wai Yee