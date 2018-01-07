Jay Chou drops by local art gallery

Taiwanese star Jay Chou popped by a local art gallery on Friday, a day before his The Invincible 2 Jay Chou Concert Tour 2018 at the National Stadium.

Chou, 38, posted a photo of himself on Instagram with local artist Jahan Loh at his Genesis: God's Terrarium exhibit at The Culture Story art gallery in Redhill.

"Went to my friend @jahan_'s Genesis: God's Terrarium exhibit before my dress rehearsal," wrote Chou.

The exhibit opens to the public from 11am to 6pm on Jan 13 and 14 at The Culture Story in Thye Hong Centre, according to The Culture Story's website.

It showcases eight paintings and sculptures depicting Adam and Eve in Eden by Loh, a 41-year-old Singaporean street and pop artist, who has exhibited in places like New York, Melbourne, Beijing, Shanghai and Taipei.

Chou also dropped by his fashion label retail store Phantaci in Orchard Gateway.

The singer's wife, Taiwanese model-actress Hannah Quinlivan, 24, posted a photo of him at rehearsal yesterday. She wrote: "Go hubby! A serious man has the most charm."

Chou's concert at the National Stadium kicked off at 8pm yesterday.

Tickets to the show ranged from $98 to $348.

His last gig at the same venue in 2016 was played to a sold-out, 40,000-strong audience.

Chou's team makes sure he gets to eat bak kut teh, butter crab and black pepper crab every time he visits Singapore, Lianhe Wanbao reported yesterday.

The Mandopop superstar rose to fame in the noughties, releasing his debut album Jay in 2000, and is known for his mumbling style of singing.

The singer, who has two children with Quinlivan, was most recently a judge in Chinese reality singing competition Sing! China.

He mentored local singer Nathan Hartono to a second-place finish in the first season, and Joanna Dong to a third-place finish in the second season.

Lydia Lam