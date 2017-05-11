Javier Bardem gives nod to Singapore title of new Pirates Of The Caribbean film

SHANGHAI - Spanish actor Javier Bardem is very pleased with the Singaporean title of the new Pirates Of The Caribbean movie.

That is because in Singapore and other South-east countries, the title is Salazar's Revenge - a nod to Salazar, the new villain character that he plays in the film.

In the United States and most other territories, however, the fifth and latest film in the blockbuster franchise is titled Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Speaking to The Straits Times from the red carpet for the movie's world premiere in Shanghai on Thursday (May 11) afternoon, he says with a grin: "I was told that this is the first time they are using a character's name in the title so I was very surprised.

"I thought it was a joke when they first told me. I am very honoured."

Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge opens in Singapore on May 25.