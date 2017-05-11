Javier Bardem gives nod to Singapore title of new Pirates Of The Caribbean film

Javier Bardem arriving for the world premiere of the Disney movie Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales in Shanghai on May 11, 2017.
Javier Bardem arriving for the world premiere of the Disney movie Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales in Shanghai on May 11, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
Published
14 min ago
yipwy@sph.com.sg
@STyipwaiyee

SHANGHAI - Spanish actor Javier Bardem is very pleased with the Singaporean title of the new Pirates Of The Caribbean movie.

That is because in Singapore and other South-east countries, the title is Salazar's Revenge - a nod to Salazar, the new villain character that he plays in the film.

In the United States and most other territories, however, the fifth and latest film in the blockbuster franchise is titled Dead Men Tell No Tales. 

Speaking to The Straits Times from the red carpet for the movie's world premiere in Shanghai on Thursday (May 11) afternoon, he says with a grin: "I was told that this is the first time they are using a character's name in the title so I was very surprised.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

"I thought it was a joke when they first told me. I am very honoured." 

Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge opens in Singapore on May 25. 

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

SPH deepens foray in content marketing with BrandInsider relaunch
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!

Shopping