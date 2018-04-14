Janice Dickinson calls Bill Cosby a monster

NEW YORK • On Thursday, laughter rippled through the usually whisper-quiet courtroom hosting Bill Cosby's retrial.

One-time supermodel Janice Dickinson was on the stand, regaling the audience with anecdotes from her heyday, everything from partying at famed nightspot Studio 54 to having sex with actor Sylvester Stallone.

She described a DNA test to determine whether the Rocky star was the father of her child.

But "he wasn't the only contender", she quipped.

But it was no laughing matter for Dickinson, 63, when she spoke about Cosby allegedly drugging and raping her in 1982.

Glaring across the room at him, she described the 80-year-old entertainer as a "monster".

Dickinson's appearance was one of the most highly anticipated moments of his retrial on charges of drugging and sexually assaulting Ms Andrea Constand, a former Temple University women's basketball official. The first trial had ended with a hung jury.

Dickinson is the best known of 60 women who have accused Cosby of sexual misdeeds.

She is one of five previous accusers called as witnesses to bolster the prosecution's case in the intense and frequently dramatic first four days of the retrial.

Dickinson said he called her while she was doing a modelling shoot in Bali. She was 27 then and eager to become an actress. He had previously offered to mentor her.

Cosby, who was 45 then, wanted to fly her to Lake Tahoe, where he was performing. He asked whether she would be willing to fly in economy-class.

"I fly only first-class," she remembered saying.

When she arrived, she was not feeling well. She told him that she was having menstrual cramps.

"Cosby said, 'I have something for that'. And I was given a blue pill."

Soon, she felt "dizzy and woozy". Later, in his room, she took a couple of snapshots of him.

The photos - a key piece of evidence to buttress her claims of spending time with Cosby - were displayed for the jury, who got to see him dressed in a multi-coloured checked robe and brown cap.

Eventually, she was so incapacitated that she "couldn't get the words out I wanted to say".

Before she passed out, she felt pain between her legs.

The next day, she tried to confront Cosby at an estate owned by the owner of Harrah's casino.

"That wasn't cool," she told him, but he did not respond.

Dickinson said her career was thriving at that time. She decided not to report the alleged incident because she had "conservative clients" - such as Vogue, Maybelline and Revlon - that "would not appreciate that I'd been raped".

Her account of that evening in Lake Tahoe came under withering attack from Cosby's lawyer Thomas Mesereau, who hammered Dickinson with details from her memoir.

It mentions slamming a door on Cosby, but does not include references to the alleged drugging and sexual assault.

Dickinson did not appear intimidated, instead defiantly chiding the lawyer when he challenged her.

Mr Mesereau succeeded in getting her to admit that parts of her memoir were not true.

Dickinson said she consented to the publication because she was "broke" and needed to cover costs related to her two children.

She also testified that her publisher and ghostwriter had warned her that Cosby's lawyers would block publication of the allegation.

She also feared that he would use his power in the entertainment industry to damage her career.

