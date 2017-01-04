Janet Jackson gives birth to a baby boy at age 50

Janet Jackson has given birth to a son.

The 50-year-old star and husband Wissam Al Mana welcomed their first child on Tuesday (Jan 3), her representatives told People magazine.

“Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world,” a spokesman for Jackson said in a statement.

Congratulations to #JanetJackson and her husband on the birth of their baby boy, Eissa Al Mana! pic.twitter.com/ksGh8inICO — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) January 3, 2017

“Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.”

Jackson married Qatari businessman Al Mana in 2012, said People, and news of their first child’s impending arrival was reported in May.

Speculation first began when the singer postponed her Unbreakable World Tour so, as she said in a video posted to Twitter in early April, she and Al Mana could focus on their family.

“We’re in the second leg of the tour, and there actually has been a sudden change,” she said in the clip. “I thought it was important that you be the first to know.”

“My husband and I are planning our family,” she continued. “So I’m going to have to delay the tour.”

In October, the singer shared a baby bump photo exclusively with People, saying, “We thank God for our blessing.”

Though Jackson has been fairly quiet regarding her pregnancy, she was spotted running errands for baby supplies at London’s Back in Action furniture store in September, reported People.

Soon after the sighting, a source close to the Jackson family told People that Jackson was eager to become a mother for the first time.

“She is super excited about her pregnancy and is doing extremely well,” the source said in September. “She actually feels very good about everything.”