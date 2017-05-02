Janet Jackson confirms separation, resumes tour

New York (AFP) - Pop superstar Janet Jackson said on Monday (May 1) that she will resume a tour as she confirmed her separation from her husband.

Jackson, who had abruptly suspended a tour in 2015 before announcing her pregnancy, announced 56 concerts across North America later this year.

In an online message to fans, she voiced gratitude for her four-month-old son and acknowledged her split with her third husband, Qatari tycoon Wissam Al Mana.

"Yes, I separated from my husband, we are in court, and the rest is in God's hands," said the 50-year-old, lying on a pillow in the video.

A special message from Janet for her fans. pic.twitter.com/VXa6h25ksK — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) May 2, 2017

The younger sister of the late king of pop Michael Jackson has been discreet since she married Al Mana, whose company sells luxury fashion brands across Gulf Arab kingdoms and who is estimated to be worth US$1 billion.

She initially kept their 2012 wedding private.

In the video, she said she was changing the name of her tour, which was initially called Unbreakable after her 2015 album, her first since her brother's death.

The tour - to begin on Sept 7 in Lafayette, Louisiana and close on Dec 17 in Atlanta - will now be called State Of The World. "It's not about politics. It's about people, the world, relationships and, just, love," Jackson said. "I want to thank you guys for your patience, for all your support throughout the years."

She has not immediately rescheduled dates in Europe that she cancelled last year.