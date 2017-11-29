Jamie Foxx to host Lavo Singapore’s New Year’s Eve bash

SINGAPORE - The Straits Times understands that American singer-actor Jamie Foxx will be hosting Lavo Singapore’s New Year’s Eve celebrations on Dec 31, alongside American hip-hop DJ Ruckus.

The announcement, first made by New York tabloid Page Six, was also shared on Tao Group owner Noah Tepperberg’s Instagram stories earlier on Wednesday (Nov 29).

Lavo Singapore is a collaboration between Las Vegas Sands-owned Marina Bay Sands (MBS) and American nightlife, entertainment and dining outfit, Tao Group.

The multi-concept restaurant, lounge and night club set to open on the 57th floor of MBS Tower 1, taking over the space formerly occupied by Chef Justin Quek’s Sky On 57.

Lavo Singapore marks the Tao Group's first foray into Asia.

Academy and Grammy-award winner Foxx was recently seen in the action-crime film Baby Driver.