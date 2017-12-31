Jamie Foxx in Singapore for opening of restaurant-nightclub Lavo

SINGAPORE - Oscar and Grammy Award-winning actor Jamie Foxx, 50, known for his performances in films such as Ray (2004) and Django Unchained (2012), walked the red carpet to help promote the launch of famed American restaurant and nightlife brand Lavo at Marina Bay Sands here on New Year's Eve.

The 50-year-old was joined at the event by Noah Tepperberg and Jason Strauss, co-founders of Tao Group, the company behind the Lavo brand, as well as Canada's DJ Ruckus and his Australian supermodel fiancee Shanina Shaik.

Lavo Singapore, which is perched 57 storeys up on Sands SkyPark, combines a lounge, restaurant and nightclub into one, and is said to boast panoramic views of the city.