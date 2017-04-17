Jackson's husband hinting at reconciliation?

Will Janet Jackson reconcile with estranged husband Wissam Al Mana?

This could be a possibility, based on what the Qatari billionaire businessman has since commented on his personal website - a week after he and the American singer had disclosed in public that they were separating.

"To the most beautiful person in the world, thank you for your divine love, your eternal support and for being my best friend," the 42-year-old wrote, next to a black-and-white photograph of Jackson, 50.

"I love you so much," the note continued. "We will be together in the Great Forever."

The couple have been married for five years.

News of their marital discord surfaced just months after Jackson gave birth to their first child, a son named Eissa.

Her husband had also posted intriguing comments last Thursday that seemed linked to the break-up. "But if you remain patient in adversity and conscious of Him (God) - this, behold, is something to set one's heart upon."

According to People magazine, the split might have been caused by the couple trying to raise their son under two religions. Mr Al Mana is Muslim while Jackson was raised as a Jehovah's Witness.

Meanwhile, the singer has also drawn online attention with her posting of a photograph of her child on Twitter last Friday.

The picture shows her planting a kiss on her yawning son, accompanied with a caption that says: "My baby and me after nap time."