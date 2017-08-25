Jackie Chan praises director of The Foreigner

BEIJING • Even Jackie Chan was not exempted from having to rehearse in front of the director on the night before the shoot.

But the veteran gongfu star, rather than feeling humiliated, has instead praised director Martin Campbell for being so diligent in making thriller The Foreigner.

Chan, who stars in the movie, also praised fellow cast member Pierce Brosnan.

"He arrived at the set at 6am just to help me with my lines. He had no scenes to shoot that day.

"That professional spirit should be learnt by young actors today," said Chan at a recent promotion event for the film in Beijing.

Slated to hit Chinese cinemas on Sept 30 and open in North America on Oct 13, the movie demands a set of skills that Chan, 63, rarely has to tap.

His character is a low-profile Chinese restaurant owner in London, whose teenage daughter is killed in a bomb blast.

"I look old and I was asked to hobble in the film. On the set, I sat for hours just to look sullen," he said.

THE CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK