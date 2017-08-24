Jackie Chan not angry at director who made him rehearse scenes

BEIJING (CHINA DAILY) - Even Jackie Chan had to rehearse before the director.

But the veteran gongfu star, rather than feeling humiliated, has instead praised director Martin Campbell for being so meticulous in making thriller The Foreigner.

Chan, who stars in the movie, also thanked fellow cast member Pierce Brosnan.

"He arrived at the set at 6am just to help me with my lines. He had no scenes to shoot that day. That professional spirit should be learnt by young actors today," said Chan at a recent promotion event for the film in Beijing.

Chan plays a restaurant owner in London whose daughter is killed in a bomb blast.

"I was asked to hobble in the film. On the set, I sat for hours just to look sullen," he said of the demands of portraying a grieving father.