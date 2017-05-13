Jackie Chan and Sylvester Stallone team up for action film

Two "rocks" in action movies are teaming up.

Jackie Chan, 63, a rock-solid winner at the box office, and Sylvester Stallone, 70, who found fame in Rocky movies in the 1970s, will flex their acting muscles in a new project called Ex-Baghdad.

Chan's own company is teaming up with other investors to bankroll the budgeted US$80-million (S$112.6-million) movie, said ComingSoon.net.

The plot sees Chan's character, a private security contractor, being called upon to rescue workers when a Chinese-run oil refinery in Iraq is attacked by terrorists.

Scott Waugh, who helmed 2014 action film Need For Speed, is in negotiations to direct Ex-Baghdad, according to Hollywood Reporter.

Stallone recently made news with his decision to not take part in the fourth instalment of The Expendables. He had written the script and directed the first edition - a box-office smash - in 2010.

That movie - plus two sequels - also had another famous Asian action hero, Jet Li, among its cast.