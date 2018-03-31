Jackie Chan and Arnold Schwarzenegger face off in the period fantasy Mystery Of Dragon’s Seal: Journey To China

(THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - If you need a reason to check out the fantasy-action thriller Mystery Of Dragon's Seal: Journey To China, how about the fact that it has Jackie Chan teaming up with Arnold Schwarzenegger?

From the trailer, it is obvious that Chan and Schwarzenegger play enemies, and hopefully, they will be fighting more and talking less in the film. Schwarzenegger plays a prison warden of sorts, and Chan is one of the prisoners.

In an article on tass.com, it's revealed that Schwarzenegger's character sometimes stages martial arts fights amongst prisoners, in which he promises the winner a chance at freedom.

Mystery Of Dragon's Seal: Journey To China is set in the 18th century, focusing on the mapping of the Russian Far East as ordered by Peter the Great, the English explorer. The cartographer, Jonathan Green, ends up in China where he has some unusual encounters, including meeting beautiful princesses, confronting deadly martial arts masters and coming face-to-face with a mythical creature.

Chan not only stars in the US$48mil-budgeted fare, he is also the producer. The film is directed by Oleg Stepchenko, and also stars Jason Flemyng and Rutger Hauer.

Mystery Of Dragon's Seal: Journey To China is scheduled to open in Malaysia on Aug 16.