IU is South Korea's Singer Of The Year

SEOUL • K-pop act BTS may be making waves overseas - they will perform at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest show on Sunday - but have come in only fourth in a Singer Of The Year poll at home.

Instead, it was 24-year-old female artist IU, who triumphed in the poll conducted by Gallup Korea, which canvassed 4,200 people aged 13 to 59 across South Korea from July 6 to 26, Sept 1 to 29 and Nov 8 to 28.

In 2014, IU - who entered show business in 2008 - was also named Best Singer Of The Year in the survey when her album, A Flower Bookmark, struck a chord among all the age groups.

Girl group Twice came in second this year, while Trot singer Jang Yun Jeong took third spot.

Next in line after BTS on the list were Yoon Jong Shin, Wanna One, EXO, BigBang, Im Chang Jung and Lee Sun Hee.

