Is that really Ed Sheeran playing a soldier on Game Of Thrones?

NEW YORK (WP) - There was a conspicuous addition to the cast during the Season Seven premiere of Game Of Thrones.

As Arya Stark made her way on horseback through the Riverlands after murdering the entire Frey clan, she was captivated by the sound of harmonic cheesiness floating on the breeze. She had stumbled upon a musically-inclined group of soldiers, including one played by pop star Ed Sheeran, who was leading a folk song.

It was a little jarring to see the megastar wearing armour and a red cape.

What was Sheeran doing there? The show does not usually resort to stunt casting.

Maisie Williams, who plays Arya, is a huge fan of the singer so showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss recruited him for an episode as a surprise for her.

Sheeran had warned fans that it was not much of a scene.

In an April interview, he broke the cardinal rule of Game Of Thrones interviews by revealing what would happen during his scene.

"I don't die in it," he explained. "I'm only in it for like five minutes."

This is not the first time Game has employed musicians to do what they do best.

Members of Coldplay, Sigur Ros and Of Monsters And Men have also had cameos, mainly providing background music. But Sheeran's part is certainly the most high-profile.

At least it is not his first acting gig - though it is probably the first anyone has actually seen. He had a role on the FX series The Bastard Executioner that was axed after one season.