Is Lana Del Rey song similar to Radiohead's Creep?

NEW YORK (AFP) - Singer Lana Del Rey said on Sunday that English rockers Radiohead have sued for writing credit on one of her songs, seeing uncanny similarities to their breakthrough track Creep.

The 32-year-old Los Angeles-based singer, like Radiohead known for the frequent darkness of her music, insisted she had not been inspired by Creep.

The dispute centres on Get Free, the closing track on her last album Lust For Life, which opens with seemingly identical guitar chords to Creep at a similar, steady-churning tempo.

Del Rey confirmed a lawsuit after it was reported by British tabloid The Sun, saying that she had offered a compromise but that Radiohead wanted full credit.

"I offered up to 40 (per cent) over the last few months but they will only accept 100," she wrote on Twitter.

"Their lawyers have been relentless so we will deal with it in court," she said.

The music industry has seen a series of high-profile songwriting disputes in recent years.

English soul singer Sam Smith added Tom Petty to the credits, ensuring royalties, over similarities between Smith's ballad Stay With Me and the American rocker's I Won't Back Down.

A jury in 2015 decided that Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams' 2013 smash hit Blurred Lines lifted from the late soul legend Marvin Gaye's Got To Give It Up.