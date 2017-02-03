Iron Man debuts at Hong Kong Disneyland

Iron Man always does his best to take down the evil forces of Hydra, and now the rocket-fired hero has taken his battle to Hong Kong.

Visitors to Hong Kong Disneyland will be able to lend a hand to their favourite crime fighter at the new Iron Man Experience, the first Marvel-themed ride in a Disney Park anywhere in the world. The ride officially debuted at Hong Kong Disneyland last month.

This immersive Iron Man Experience offers a multi-sensory ride complete with 3-D projection, surround sound and other special effects. Guests are transported into the story, battling Hydra, a longtime foe, in a gravity-defying Iron Wing flight vehicle.

Donning a pair of StarkVision glasses and taking off on Stark Industries’ special 45-passenger Expo Edition Iron Wing, guests will make their way to the Hong Kong Stark Tower that is powered by the Arc Reactor. They will speed alongside Iron Man through the streets of West Kowloon and Hong Kong’s downtown, and fly over iconic landmarks like the Tsing Ma Bridge, Victoria Harbour and the city’s pristine mountain ranges.

A thrilling adventure

Tony Stark - the tech genius inventor of everything Iron Man - has deemed that this shall be the location for the headquarters of Stark Industries in Asia.

As such, Hong Kong Disneyland’s Tomorrowland is the host of Stark Expo, where the innovator shows off his latest technologies, designed to make life more convenient. His innovations are staged in a series of exhibition halls - the Hall of Legacy, the Hall of Protection, the Hall of Energy and the Hall of Mobility. After the adrenalin-pumping Iron Man Experience, guests can stock up on collectibles at the Expo Shop and feast on Iron Man-themed food and beverage choices at dining venues in the park and hotel.

Fans will have a chance to try on Iron Man’s armour suit in the interactive game Become Iron Man at The Stark Expo. Using interactive motion-sensing technology, guests can experience what it feels like to be the superhero, fighting the forces of evil above the local streetscape. They can also take home a memento package featuring a digital photo collage of their adventure and a digital download of their transformation video.

Making memories count

Hong Kong Disneyland offers the ultimate, fully-immersive holiday destination for Singapore vacationers, with unforgettable, culturally distinctive Disney experiences for guests of all ages. Visitors can explore seven diverse lands that are home to award-winning, trail-blazing attractions and entertainment.

A new mobile app keeps guests up to date on all the excitement at Hong Kong Disneyland, from opening hours to entertainment schedules.

A GPS-enabled map guides guests through the Park, and allows them to make reservations for Park restaurants or check wait times for each attraction.

Visitors can complete their adventure with a stay at one of the resort’s luxurious properties - Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel or Disney’s Hollywood Hotel.

Guests who book their accommodation online until June 16, 2017, can enjoy up to 35 per cent discount and enjoy a free room upgrade, as well as Priority Admission Pass to the Iron Man Experience.

Until July 14, 2017, guests are also able to enjoy a special Play and Dine ticket offer, comprising a one-day admission ticket and a special complimentary meal set (including the Iron Man-themed option) starting from HK$589 per person.

​Visit hongkongdisneyland.com for information on attractions and vacations at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort.