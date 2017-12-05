Infernal Affairs star Shawn Yue announces surprise wedding with model Sarah Wang

HONG KONG - Hong Kong actor Shawn Yue, 36, announced on Tuesday (Dec 5) that he has married his girlfriend of one year, Taiwanese model Sarah Wang, 29.

He shared a wedding photo on Instagram and wrote: "Met the right person at the right time. Thanking Heaven for arranging for the best person to appear at the best time."

Wang is the daughter of a leather magnate, according to Apple Daily. Yue is a star of the Infernal Affairs and Love In A Puff movie series.

In his post, he also thanked his bride for filling his life with "positive energy, happiness and laughter".

"Thank you for your innocence, which has made my world simple and happy," he wrote. "In these 12 months, you have made a huge difference in my life."

His post concluded: "Thank you for your trust in me, and for putting the rest of your life in my hands. I will bring you happiness. I will take good care of you. I love you."

The couple's wedding came as a surprise for the model's agent, who told Apple Daily: "She didn't tell us. She only told us she was working with Shawn Yue."

在對的時間，遇到對的人，感謝上天把最好的妳安排在最好的時候出現，感謝你的出現讓我的世界充滿正能量，充滿快樂，充滿笑聲，感謝你的純真讓我的世界變得簡單快樂，在這12個月裡你讓我生命發生了巨大的變化，感謝你對我的信任，也感恩你把人生的餘下日子交到我手上，我一定會把幸福帶給你，我一定會好好的照顧你 I love you
