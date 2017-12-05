Infernal Affairs star Shawn Yue announces surprise wedding with model Sarah Wang

HONG KONG - Hong Kong actor Shawn Yue, 36, announced on Tuesday (Dec 5) that he has married his girlfriend of one year, Taiwanese model Sarah Wang, 29.

He shared a wedding photo on Instagram and wrote: "Met the right person at the right time. Thanking Heaven for arranging for the best person to appear at the best time."

Wang is the daughter of a leather magnate, according to Apple Daily. Yue is a star of the Infernal Affairs and Love In A Puff movie series.

In his post, he also thanked his bride for filling his life with "positive energy, happiness and laughter".

"Thank you for your innocence, which has made my world simple and happy," he wrote. "In these 12 months, you have made a huge difference in my life."

His post concluded: "Thank you for your trust in me, and for putting the rest of your life in my hands. I will bring you happiness. I will take good care of you. I love you."

The couple's wedding came as a surprise for the model's agent, who told Apple Daily: "She didn't tell us. She only told us she was working with Shawn Yue."