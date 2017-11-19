India's Manushi Chhillar wins Miss World beauty pageant crown

SANYA, China (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Miss World 2017 crown was won by Miss India Manushi Chhillar on Saturday evening (Nov 18) at the pageant’s grand finale held in China.

Ms Chhillar defeated England’s Stephanie Hill who won as first runner-up and Mexico’s Andrea Meza as second runner-up.

Aurore Kichenin of France and Magline Jeruto Kenya also made it to the top five.

Besting 118 candidates from all around the world, Chhillar succeeds Miss World 2016 Stephanie Del Valle of Puerto Rico.

Meanwhile, Philippines’ bet Laura Lehmann was part of the pageant’s top 40 but she wasn’t able to advance to the top 15.

Despite this, her milk bank project for the Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center’s Maternity Ward was hailed one of the five winners of the Miss World’s “Beauty with a Purpose” segment.

She was in a five-way tie with Manushi Chhillar of India, Achintya Nilsen of Indonesia, Ade Van Heerden of South Africa, and My Linh Do of Vietnam who also won the segment.

Miss Mongolia Enkjin Tseveendash won the pageant’s People’s Choice Award.