India ties Venezuela for record 6th Miss World title: A look at the 12 winners

When Indian medical student Manushi Chhillar took the Miss World crown on Saturday (Nov 18), the win brought India level with Venezuela as the countries with most victories in the history of the pageant, which started in 1951.

Both India and Venezuela now have six winners each.

Here's a look at the winners from the two countries.

Team Venezuela

1. Susana Duijm (1955)



PHOTO: FACEBOOK/SUSANA DUIJM



Duijm died in June last year at the age of 79. The 1.74m-tall beauty won the 1955 pageant held in London.

She was the first Latin American woman to take the Miss World crown, and went on to become an actress and a television presenter in Venezuela.

Her daughter Carolina Cerruti later represented the country at the 1983 edition of the pageant.

2. Pilin Leon (1981)



PHOTO: FACEBOOK/PILIN LEON



Leon, 54, won the 1981 edition of the pageant, which was also held in London.

Standing at 1.78m tall, she is a newspaper writer in Venezuela.

3. Astrid Carolina Herrera (1984)



PHOTO: FACEBOOK/ASTRID CAROLINA HERRERA



The actress and beauty queen won the 1984 edition of the Miss World pageant, when it was held in London.

Now 53, the 1.73m-tall actress has won many acting awards for her work not just in Venezuela, but in Mexico too.

4. Ninibeth Leal (1991)



PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/MILLSALDORINO



Leal won the 1991 edition of the pageant, which was held in Atlanta.

Towering at 1.85m, she is currently 45-years-old.

She was married to Australian tobacco tycoon Travers Beynon until their divorce in 2008. They have two children together, Valentino and Luciano.

Beynon, who calls himself The Candyman, has been criticised for his social media antics, such as hosting wild parties at his mansion while his children are present.

5. Jacqueline Aguilera (1995)



PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/JACQUELINEAGUILERA



The 41-year-old currently runs a modelling agency.

She had won the Miss World title in 1995, taking the crown in Sun City, South Africa.

6. Ivian Sarcos (2011)



PHOTO: FACEBOOK/MISS WORLD 2011-IVIAN SARCOS



Sarcos, 28, was raised in a convent after being orphaned at eight-years-old, and had intended to become a nun.

However the 1.8m-tall beauty discovered a passion for fashion, and started modelling.

She comes from a family consisting 12 brothers and sisters.

She won the 2011 edition of the Miss World pageant held in London.

Team India

1. Reita Faria (1966)



PHOTO: FACEBOOK/THE GREAT PAGEANT COMMUNITY



The 1.73m-tall Faria was the first Asian woman to win the Miss World title, when she took the crown in London in 1966.

Now 74, she had turned down modelling and film offers after her one-year tenure as Miss World, to focus on her medical studies. Faria had stints as an epidemiologist in Boston and a junior hospital doctor in Ireland, before retiring to raise her two daughters.

2. Aishwarya Rai (1994)



PHOTO: FACEBOOK/AISHWARYA RAI'S LARGEST PAGE



Currently one of the biggest names in Bollywood and the world, Rai, 44, won the Miss World title in Sun City, South Africa, in 1994.

Her acting career has thrust her into the limelight, and she also takes on other roles such as brand ambassador for charity organisations.

She is a Goodwill Ambassador for the Joint United Nations Programme on AIDS.

3. Diana Hayden (1997)



PHOTO: FACEBOOK/FEMINA MISS INDIA



Hayden, 44, won the 1997 edition of the pageant when it was held in Mahé, Seychelles.

The 1.79m-tall beauty released a book called A Beautiful Guide in August 2012.

The book on grooming, personality development and confidence building took two years to complete.

4. Yukta Mookhey (1999)



PHOTO: FACEBOOK/INDIAN MODELS



The 1.8m-tall Mookhey took the crown in London in 1999. Now 40, she is active in causes for the poor and underprivileged.

In 2010, she made a pledge to donate her eyes. Since 2004, Mookhey has been a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, one of the two major political parties in India.

5. Priyanka Chopra (2000)



PHOTO: FACEBOOK/PRIYANKA CHOPRA MISS WORLD



Some of you might recognise Chopra from the thriller Quantico, in which she plays the main character Alex Parrish.

The role saw the 2000 winner of the Miss World pageant in London become the first South Asian to headline an American network drama series.

Chopra, 35, was honoured by the Indian government last year with the fourth highest civilian award, alongside Time magazine's accolade of being one of the 100 most influential people in the world.

She originally wanted to study aeronautical engineering or criminal psychology, but later accepted offers to join the Indian film industry.

6. Manushi Chhillar (2017)



PHOTO: EPA-EFE



The 20-year-old medical student from the Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College for Women won this year's edition of the pageant in Sanya, China.

She is also a trained Kuchipudi dancer. Kuchipudi is an Indian classical dance.