'Inappropriate' for Bieber to tour China

BEIJING • It is not appropriate for Canadian pop star Justin Bieber to visit China because of his bad behaviour and he needs to improve his conduct to become a singer "truly loved" by the public, a Chinese state office has said.

His lifestyle overseas and his "words and actions" when he last performed in China had generated "public dissatisfaction", Beijing's Municipal Bureau of Culture said, without specifying what behaviour had caused offence.

Given efforts to "purify" the performing arts environment in China, "it was not appropriate to bring in artists with bad behaviour", the bureau said on its website, responding to a question from a fan asking why Bieber was not allowed to tour.

"We hope Justin Bieber will continue to improve his behaviour as part of his growth and become a singer truly loved by the public," it said. It is unclear whether the comments, which were carried on an official government website, constituted a ban, or if the singer had sought to tour China.

His management company did not immediately respond to request for comment. Bieber, 23, performed in China in 2013, when media coverage centred on him stripping on stage in Beijing to reveal his bare torso and him being carried up the steps of the Great Wall of China.

The Chinese media reported in January that he was set to return this year, but no Chinese dates have been announced. He is due to perform in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Singapore in September and October, according to his website.

REUTERS