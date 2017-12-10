In Pictures: World premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi

The world premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi is finally here. Stars of the film, including Andy Serkis and Domhnall Gleeson, appeared on the red carpet at Hollywood’s Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California to celebrate the blockbuster screening on Dec 9, 2017. Fans also turned up in elaborate costumes to show their support for the highly-anticipated follow-up to The Force Awakens.

Actress Daisy Ridley, who stars in the film, arrives on the red carpet for the world premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi on Dec 9, 2017.
Actress Cobie Smulders reacts on the red carpet during the world premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi on Dec 9, 2017.
Actress Gwendoline Christie on the red carpet at the world premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi in Los Angeles, California on Dec 9, 2017.
Actress Lupita Nyong'o poses on the red carpet at Hollywood’s Shrine Auditorium during the world premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi on Dec 9, 2017.
R2-D2 (left) and C-3PO walk the red carpet at the world premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.
A BB-9E on the red carpet at the world premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.
BB8 on the red carpet at the world premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi in Los Angeles, California on Dec 9, 2017.
Storm Troopers walk in front of fans at the world premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi on Dec 10, 2017.
Comic book creator Rob Liefeld (right) and Luke Liefeld on the red carpet for the world premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.
Nascar race car driver Ryan Blaney arrives for the world premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi in Los Angeles, California.
Director Rian Johnson at the world premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi in Los Angeles, California on Dec 9, 2017.
Praetorian Guards on the red carpet at the world premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi in Los Angeles, California.
