In Pictures: World premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi
The world premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi is finally here. Stars of the film, including Andy Serkis and Domhnall Gleeson, appeared on the red carpet at Hollywood’s Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California to celebrate the blockbuster screening on Dec 9, 2017. Fans also turned up in elaborate costumes to show their support for the highly-anticipated follow-up to The Force Awakens.
