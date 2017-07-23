In Pictures: SSO shares gift of music at the Singapore Botanic Gardens
The Singapore Symphony Orchestra delighted more than 10,000 people with an evening of music at the Singapore Botanic Gardens on Saturday (July 22). Led by associate conductor Jason Lai, the SSO played classical and contemporary hits such as Grieg's Morning Mood and selections from the musical West Side Story. The concert was held to thank The Straits Times readers and subscribers for their support.
