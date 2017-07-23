””

In Pictures: SSO shares gift of music at the Singapore Botanic Gardens

The Singapore Symphony Orchestra delighted more than 10,000 people with an evening of music at the Singapore Botanic Gardens on Saturday (July 22). Led by associate conductor Jason Lai, the SSO played classical and contemporary hits such as Grieg's Morning Mood and selections from the musical West Side Story. The concert was held to thank The Straits Times readers and subscribers for their support.

The Singapore Symphony Orchestra played the hour-long concert at the Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage.
Paper fans and water bottles were given out to concert attendees.
Paper fans and water bottles were given out to concert attendees.
More than 10,000 people turned up for The Straits Times Concert in the Gardens on July 22.
More than 10,000 people turned up for The Straits Times Concert in the Gardens on July 22.
The Singapore Symphony Orchestra played a mix of classical and contemporary tunes.
Associate conductor Jason Lai conducted the hour-long concert.
The Singapore Symphony Orchestra played classics such as Grieg's Morning Mood, as well as contemporary tunes such as Dick Lee's Home.
A young girl reads a book at the The Straits Times Concert in the Gardens on July 22. Some 2,000 books were donated by Scholastic to attendees at the concert.
A girl reads a Geronimo Stilton book. Some 2,000 books were donated by Scholastic to attendees at the concert.
A young girl reads a Geronimo Stilton book at the The Straits Times Concert in the Gardens on July 22.
The Singapore Symphony Orchestra played classics such as Grieg's Morning Mood, as well as contemporary tunes such as Dick Lee's Home.
