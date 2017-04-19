””

In Pictures: Premiere of Unforgettable

Former Charlie's Angels star Cheryl Ladd plays mean in her latest movie, Unforgettable. In the thriller which opens in Singapore on May 4, she plays Katherine Heigl's domineering mother. Here is a look at the movie's premiere at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California, on April 18.

Actress Cheryl Ladd attends the premiere of the dramatic thriller Unforgettable.
Actress Cheryl Ladd attends the premiere of the dramatic thriller Unforgettable.PHOTO: REUTERS
Actress Katherine Heigl poses on the red carpet for the premiere of Unforgettable.
Actress Katherine Heigl poses on the red carpet for the premiere of Unforgettable.PHOTO: AFP
Director Denise Di Novi at the premiere of Unforgettable.
Director Denise Di Novi at the premiere of Unforgettable.PHOTO: REUTERS
British actor Ben Barnes arrives for the premiere of Unforgettable.
British actor Ben Barnes arrives for the premiere of Unforgettable.PHOTO: EPA
Actresses Isabella Rice (left) and Rosario Dawson (right) attend the premiere of Unforgettable.
Actresses Isabella Rice (left) and Rosario Dawson (right) attend the premiere of Unforgettable.PHOTO: AFP
Actresses (from left) Joanna Krupa, Zoe Bell and Kara Del Toro attend the premiere of Unforgettable.
Actresses (from left) Joanna Krupa, Zoe Bell and Kara Del Toro attend the premiere of Unforgettable.PHOTOS: AFP
Published
8 hours ago
Topics: 