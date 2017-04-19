In Pictures: Premiere of Unforgettable

Former Charlie's Angels star Cheryl Ladd plays mean in her latest movie, Unforgettable. In the thriller which opens in Singapore on May 4, she plays Katherine Heigl's domineering mother. Here is a look at the movie's premiere at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California, on April 18.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.