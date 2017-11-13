In Pictures: Hollywood stars at the 9th Annual Governors Awards

Actor Donald Sutherland and four other filmmakers - including African-American Charles Burnett and Mexican Alejandro Inarritu of Birdman fame - were awarded honorary Oscars for their work at the annual Governors Awards on Sunday (Nov 12). Stars such as Jennifer Lawrence, Angelina Jolie and Dustin Hoffman attended the event, which awards Oscar statuettes in honour of a person's body of work.

From left: Jake Gyllenhaal, Andrew Garfield.PHOTOS: AFP
From left: Lorenza Newton, Guillermo del Toro, Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler.PHOTOS: REUTERS
From left: Emma Stone, Diane Kruger.PHOTOS: REUTERS
From left: Dustin Hoffman, Lisa Hoffman, Tessa Thompson.PHOTOS: AFP
From left: Hugh Jackman, Deborra-lee Furness, Gisele Schmidt and Gary Oldman. PHOTOS: REUTERS
From left: Salma Hayek, Sam Rockwell, Justin Timberlake.PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS
From left: Margot Robbie, Jessica Chastain, Whoopi Goldberg.PHOTOS: REUTERS, AFP
From left: Agnes Varda, Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, Owen Roizman, Charles Burnett and Donald Sutherland.PHOTO: REUTERS
From left: Jennifer Lawrence and Donald Sutherland.PHOTO: EPA
From left: Angelina Jolie, James Franco. PHOTOS: AFP
