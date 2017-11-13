In Pictures: Hollywood stars at the 9th Annual Governors Awards
Actor Donald Sutherland and four other filmmakers - including African-American Charles Burnett and Mexican Alejandro Inarritu of Birdman fame - were awarded honorary Oscars for their work at the annual Governors Awards on Sunday (Nov 12). Stars such as Jennifer Lawrence, Angelina Jolie and Dustin Hoffman attended the event, which awards Oscar statuettes in honour of a person's body of work.
