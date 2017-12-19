In Pictures: Fans mourn SHINee's Jonghyun

Hundreds of fans gathered at the Asan Medical Centre in Seoul to mourn the death of singer Kim Jong Hyun, popularly known as Jonghyun, who was found dead on Dec 18 after apparently committing suicide. A private funeral will be held on Dec 21 for his family and officials from S.M. Entertainment.

A portrait of Kim Jong Hyun, the lead singer of top South Korean boy band SHINee, is seen on an altar during a memorial service for him in Seoul, on Dec 19, 2017.PHOTO: REUTERS/YONHAP
Tearful fans gather to visit the mourning altar for Jonghyun at the Asan Medical Centre in Seoul, on Dec 19.PHOTO: AFP
Tearful fans gather to visit the mourning altar for Jonghyun at the Asan Medical Centre in Seoul, on Dec 19.PHOTO: AFP
Many fans wept at the memorial for the singer, who showed signs of battling depression prior to his death.PHOTO: AFP
A portrait of Jonghyun is displayed on an electronic board outside a funeral hall.PHOTO: AFP
Fans wait in line to pay their respects, outside the funeral hall.PHOTO: AFP
Fans queue to enter the memorial hall.PHOTO: REUTERS/YONHAP
Fans queue to enter the memorial hall.PHOTO: REUTERS/YONHAP
Jonghyun's portrait is displayed at the memorial hall.PHOTO: AFP
A fan carries flowers to the funeral hall.PHOTO: AFP
