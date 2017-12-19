In Pictures: Fans mourn SHINee's Jonghyun

Hundreds of fans gathered at the Asan Medical Centre in Seoul to mourn the death of singer Kim Jong Hyun, popularly known as Jonghyun, who was found dead on Dec 18 after apparently committing suicide. A private funeral will be held on Dec 21 for his family and officials from S.M. Entertainment.
