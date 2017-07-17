In Pictures: Celebrities spotted at Wimbledon to cheer Roger Federer, Marin Cilic

Actors Eddie Redmayne and Bradley Cooper in the Royal box on Centre Court in Wimbledon on July 16, 2017.
Actors Eddie Redmayne and Bradley Cooper in the Royal box on Centre Court in Wimbledon on July 16, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
Actor Hugh Grant and Anna Eberstein sit in the Royal box on Centre Court in Wimbledon on July 16, 2017.
Actor Hugh Grant and Anna Eberstein sit in the Royal box on Centre Court in Wimbledon on July 16, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge applaud as Roger Federer celebrates winning the final.
Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge applaud as Roger Federer celebrates winning the final. PHOTO: REUTERS
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan in the Royal box on Centre Court in Wimbledon, on July 16, 2017.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan in the Royal box on Centre Court in Wimbledon, on July 16, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
3 hours ago

Celebrities from around the world and royalty turned up at centre court to cheer on tennis superstars Roger Federer and Marin Cilic at Sunday's (July 16) Wimbledon men's singles final.

Among them were Hollywood stars Bradley Cooper, Eddie Redmayne, Hugh Grant, Benedict Cumberbatch alongside the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Like Middleton, her younger sister Pippa, and actress Uma Thurman were spotted in a summery white dresses, befitting of the All-England Club tournament's white dress code for players.

Singapore singer-songwriter JJ Lin, who declared that he was supporting Federer, was among the celebrities.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

Who are you rooting for? 你支持誰？ #teamfederer #wimbledon2017

Who are you rooting for? 你支持誰？ #teamfederer #wimbledon2017

A post shared by JJ Lin (@jj_lin) on

Sportsmen, both current and retired, were also spotted, such as former US Open tennis champion Greg Rusedski, legendary Arsenal striker Thierry Henry and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas. London's mayor Sadiq Khan was among the dignitaries present.

Wimbledon #Tennis #Finals 🔝

Wimbledon #Tennis #Finals 🔝

A post shared by Cesc Fàbregas (@cescf4bregas) on

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar and his lyricist father Javed Akhtar were also courtside,where the former tweeted about "witnessing a Federer masterclass in tennis".

Federer went on to claim a record-setting eighth Wimbledon title after a straight sets victory against Cilic.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

The haze fight: Upgrading skills and technology
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice