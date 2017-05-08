””

In Pictures: All the action from the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards

It was party time when the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday night (May 7) kicked off at the Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles. Despite a sudden hail storm just before the start of the festivities, stars in head-turning outfits came to honour and celebrate the best on the big and small screens.

Beauty And The Beast Josh Gad arrives on the red carpet.PHOTO: REUTERS
Vin Diesel accepts the Generation Award for The Fast And The Furious along with Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez (second from the right) and Jordana Brewster.PHOTO: REUTERS
Jay Balvin (left), Camila Cabello and Pitbull perform Hey Ma.PHOTO: REUTERS
Host Adam DeVine and actress Hailee Steinfeld perform a Beauty And The Beast spoof. PHOTO: REUTERS
Hail stones on the red carpet following a storm, forcing the ceremony to move indoors.PHOTO: REUTERS
Left: Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen with their Best Duo awards for Logan. Right: Taraji P. Henson with her Best Fight Against The System award for Hidden Figures.PHOTOS: REUTERS
Singer Zara Larsson (left) and model Cara Delevingne make grand entrances. PHOTOS: REUTERS
LL Cool J (left) and Zac Efron arrive at the event. PHOTOS: REUTERS, EUROPEAN PRESSPHOTO AGENCY
