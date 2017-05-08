In Pictures: All the action from the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards
It was party time when the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday night (May 7) kicked off at the Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles. Despite a sudden hail storm just before the start of the festivities, stars in head-turning outfits came to honour and celebrate the best on the big and small screens.
