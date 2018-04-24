Impostor Fly Entertainment agent offered jobs in exchange for 'physical intimacy'

SINGAPORE - A person who goes by the name of Janet Wang has been posing as a Fly Entertainment agent to introduce work to aspiring models in return for "physical intimacy".

The Straits Times understands that this person would post casting calls for various commercial gigs on freelance model group pages on Facebook.

When interested individuals sent in queries, Wang would say that "she" works for Fly Entertainment, a Singapore-based artist management company which has signed on the likes of Henry Golding, Michelle Saram and Tan Kheng Hua.

Wang would then tell the models that the conditions for getting the job would involve various forms of physical contact, such as kissing and cuddling.

Fly Entertainment founder and chief executive officer Irene Ang tells The Straits Times that a person who went by the same name and profile picture had played the same trick four years ago.

At the time, at least four aspiring models were known to have contacted Wang, who told the girls through Facebook messages that her client is "requesting for a touchy audition" for a print advertisement.

So far this year, three girls have contacted Fly to report this person's online activities.

On Monday (April 23) night, Ang took to Instagram and Facebook and wrote: "We would like to state that Janet Wang does not work for us or represent us.

"Fly Entertainment does not engage in or facilitate any transaction involving physical intimacy in exchange for work. Please do direct to us any suspicious propositions from anyone claiming to be our agent."

Ang says that Fly Entertainment is "planning to take action".