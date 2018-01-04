Idol drama actress Joe Chen arrested for drink-driving

TAIPEI - Television star Joe Chen has been arrested for drink-driving, Apple Daily said.

The 38-year-old, wearing a mask, was transferred by the police to Taipei District Public Prosecutors Office on Thursday morning (Jan 4), the report said. She was released on bail of NT$100,000 (S$4,490).

She is a star of popular Taiwanese idol dramas including Lavender, The Prince Who Turns Into A Frog and You're My Destiny. In recent years, she has broken into the Chinese market, in shows such as Cruel Romance.