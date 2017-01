SINGAPORE (THE NEW PAPER) - Radio veteran Juanita Melson, the voice behind the announcements MRT commuters got used to hearing from 1994 to 2008, has died.

Mrs Melson, who was in her early 70s, was a programme manager for over 20 years with Rediffusion, Singapore's first subscription-based radio station, which was launched in 1949 and closed in 2012.

