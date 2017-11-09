Hurricane-hit Puerto Rico gets lift from Hamilton musical

NEW YORK (AFP) - Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda said on Wednesday that he will stage the hit musical in Puerto Rico in 2019 as he rallies behind the hurricane-hit island's reconstruction.

Since its premiere in August 2015, the modern retelling of US founding father Alexander Hamilton's story has been one of Broadway's biggest hits in years, with tickets still fetching at least US$400 (S$545) each.

Miranda, a New Yorker of Puerto Rican heritage, wrote Hamilton and starred in the title role until July last year. He said he would return to take the role for the three-month run in January 2019 at the Teatro UPR in San Juan.

"I have a year and a bit to remember the words," Miranda wrote on Twitter before posting six emojis of the Puerto Rican flag.

More than a month after Hurricane Maria struck, most of the island remains without electricity. Miranda in October wrote and arranged a song to raise money for relief efforts.

Entitled Almost Like Praying, it featured Latin stars, including Jennifer Lopez, Gloria Estefan and Luis Fonsi, the Puerto Rican pop star behind the global hit Despacito.