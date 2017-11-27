House Of Cards work stoppage extended till Dec 8

NEW YORK - With Kevin Spacey fired from Netflix series House Of Cards, one imagines that it must take time to come up with new storylines.

This may explain why the producers have told the cast and crew that the current hiatus will be lengthened by another two weeks, according to Hollywood Reporter.

The upcoming season is set to be the show's last.

Spacey was axed after reports of his sexual misbehaviour surfaced, with a probe into his on-set activities still ongoing.

The letter from the producers said the "crew will be paid for an additional two-week hiatus - beginning on Nov 27 and continuing through Dec 8".

"The one thing we have learnt throughout this process is that this production is bigger than just one person and we could not be more proud to be associated with one of the most loyal and talented production cast and crews in this business," the letter added.