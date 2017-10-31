House Of Cards to end run, star Kevin Spacey in sex scandal

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Netflix's landmark political drama House Of Cards will end its run after an upcoming sixth season, the streaming service said on Monday.

The news came a day after series star Kevin Spacey became embroiled in the latest sexual misconduct scandal to rattle Hollywood.

Netflix and the show's production company also issued a joint statement saying they were "deeply troubled" by actor Anthony Rapp's allegation in a published interview that Spacey in 1986 had made a sexual advance towards Rapp, who was 14 at the time.

Netflix did not give an explicit reason for deciding to air one more season of House Of Cards before pulling the plug on the Emmy-winning show, its first original hit series.

But Netflix spokesman Karen Barragan said the decision was made months ago, long before the allegation surfaced against Spacey, 58, a two-time Oscar-winning film star.

Spacey said in a Twitter post on Sunday that he was "beyond horrified" to learn of Rapp's account of the alleged seduction attempt, which he did not recall.

He further wrote that he owed Rapp a "sincere apology" for what he said would have been "deeply inappropriate drunken behaviour".