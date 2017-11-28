House Of Cards break extended by two weeks

NEW YORK • With Kevin Spacey fired from Netflix series House Of Cards, one imagines that it must take time to come up with new storylines.

This may explain why the producers have told the cast and crew that the current work stoppage will be extended by two weeks, according to Hollywood Reporter magazine.

The upcoming sixth season is set to be the award-winning show's last. Spacey, 58, was axed after reports of his sexual misbehaviour surfaced, with a probe into his on-set activities ongoing.

Eight House Of Cards employees had made accusations.

The letter from the producers said the "crew will be paid for an additional two-week hiatus - beginning on Nov 27 and continuing through Dec 8".

"The one thing we have learnt throughout this process is that this production is bigger than just one person and we could not be more proud to be associated with one of the most loyal and talented production cast and crews in this business," the letter added.

Only two episodes had reportedly been shot at the time production was halted, with uncertainty still lingering over how Spacey's character will be written out.