Hotel staff found Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan dead in bathroom

LONDON - There is nothing suspicious about the death of The Cranberries frontman Dolores O'Riordan on Monday, police said, even as the media reported that cleaners had found her dead in a hotel bathroom.

While celebrity website TMZ had quoted the 46-year-old's friends as saying that she was "depressed" in recent weeks, a music producer said she had sounded happy in a voicemail message hours before her death.

Mr Dan Waite said: "She sounded full of life, was joking and excited to see me and my wife this week."

O'Riordan's publicist had said earlier that the singer - whose band have sold more than 40 million albums worldwide - was in London for a recording.

Monday's tragedy has prompted a flood of tributes, including one from her partner, musician Ole Koretsky.

He posted a picture of them together on his Instagram account with the caption: "NYE (New Year's Eve): take away, TV, pajamas."