Hotel staff found Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan dead in bathroom

Singer Dolores O'Riordan of Irish band The Cranberries performing on stage during the 23th edition of the Cognac Blues Passion festival in Cognac on July 7, 2016.
Singer Dolores O'Riordan of Irish band The Cranberries performing on stage during the 23th edition of the Cognac Blues Passion festival in Cognac on July 7, 2016. PHOTO: AFP
Published
1 hour ago

LONDON - There is nothing suspicious about the death of The Cranberries frontman Dolores O'Riordan on Monday, police said, even as the media reported that cleaners had found her dead in a hotel bathroom.

While celebrity website TMZ had quoted the 46-year-old's friends as saying that she was "depressed" in recent weeks, a music producer said she had sounded happy in a voicemail message hours before her death.

Mr Dan Waite said: "She sounded full of life, was joking and excited to see me and my wife this week."

O'Riordan's publicist had said earlier that the singer - whose band have sold more than 40 million albums worldwide - was in London for a recording.

Monday's tragedy has prompted a flood of tributes, including one from her partner, musician Ole Koretsky.

He posted a picture of them together on his Instagram account with the caption: "NYE (New Year's Eve): take away, TV, pajamas."

