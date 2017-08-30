Hot Tracks

The name of Polish pianist Arthur Rubinstein (1887-1982) will be fondly remembered by an older generation of music lovers. Like Lang Lang today, he was the piano superstar of yesteryear, one who charmed audiences with his charisma and expressive qualities.

Unlike his erstwhile rival Vladimir Horowitz, who was nervous and highly strung, Rubinstein oozed confidence and largesse, projecting the impression that playing for his fans was pure joy and pleasure.

His great musical love was Chopin and this compilation of his compatriot's assorted piano pieces - Four Impromptus, Barcarolle, Berceuse, Andante Spianato & Grande Polonaise, and the rarely heard Trois Nouvelles Etudes, Tarantella and Bolero - provides great satisfaction.

Rubinstein was also peerless in Romantic concertos, the playing being large-scaled, often tugging on the heartstrings, but never seeking cheap or sentimental effects.

This compilation by Blue Moon Music brings together his justly celebrated recordings of Grieg's Piano Concerto (1961, conducted by Alfred Wallenstein) and Rachmaninov's Second Piano Concerto (1956, with Fritz Reiner).

Even the encore segment is enticing: Schumann's Romance (Op. 28 No. 2), Liszt's Valse Oubliee No. 1, Prokofiev's March from The Love For Three Oranges, Villa-Lobos'Polichinelle and de Falla's Ritual Fire Dance. Here is piano-playing on a grand scale.

  • HISTORICAL CLASSICS


  • ARTHUR RUBINSTEIN PLAYS CHOPIN PIANO MUSIC

    RCA Red Seal BVCC-37236

    5/5 stars


    GRIEG / RACHMANINOV PIANO CONCERTOS

    Blue Moon Music 108

    5/5 stars

Chang Tou Liang

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 30, 2017, with the headline 'Hot Tracks'.
