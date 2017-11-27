Hostiles aims to be 'progressive western'

LOS ANGELES • Before superhero movies, the western was the preferred vehicle for action film-makers. But the Old West is all but disappeared from the silver screen as Hollywood became sensitive to the perceived racism and misogyny inherent in the genre.

Still, the last quarter-century has seen a revival of more enlightened cowboy movies. American film-maker Scott Cooper (Crazy Heart, 2009) is the latest to attempt the "progressive western" with Hostiles, a blood-drenched exploration of white America's origins.

"When I set out to make the film, I knew there was a racial and cultural divide in America," he said ahead of a recent screening at the American Film Institute's AFI Fest in Hollywood. "I just didn't realise it was as wide as it is and growing wider by the day."

Hostiles dispenses with the alcohol-swigging prospectors, feathered bar girls and - to some extent - bloodthirsty savages of Stagecoach (1939) and Apache Uprising (1965). It follows, instead, Dances With Wolves (1990), The Last Of The Mohicans (1992) and, more recently, Django Unchained (2012) and Brokeback Mountain (2005) in telling stories from a non-white, non-heterosexual or non-male perspective.

The movie follows a bigoted veteran cavalry officer (Christian Bale), who reluctantly obeys orders to escort a dying captive Cheyenne war chief (Wes Studi) and his family back to his tribal grasslands in Montana in 1892.

Setting out from an army outpost in New Mexico, the former enemies encounter a deeply traumatised young widow (Rosamund Pike), whose husband, baby and two daughters have been slaughtered in a Comanche attack.

The three are forced to band together to overcome the punishing landscape and Comanche bandits on their tail during a 2,400km trek across the American frontier.

"For me, really, it was about two disparate men with very different world views, who come together over the course of the narrative to offer one another a bit of reconciliation and hope. God knows, we need that in America now," Cooper said.

"I hope, if anything, it sparks a conversation about how we all need to come together and understand each other a bit better and the story is truly a journey of the soul for the characters."

Studi, best known for his roles as ruthless Native American warriors in such films as Dances With Wolves and The Last Of The Mohicans, is Cherokee and - like Bale - had to learn some Cheyenne for the part.

He accepts that he is seen as something of a representative of the native experience, but it is not a responsibility he sees as his primary concern.

"It really doesn't enter into it in terms of whenever I'm on set and there's a call for action. Then I'm not representing anybody or anything other than my character," he said.

The shoot itself was no walk in the park. Two weeks of "cowboy camp" was followed by filming at six locations in Arizona, New Mexico and Colorado, battling rattlesnakes and the elements.

Not all critics, however, have been convinced about the movie's progressive stance, with several pointing out that the white actors get all the best lines and complex characterisation.

The point is perhaps best illustrated by the fact that, in a story about fractious white-native relations in the American West, it is English actors Bale and Pike who are attracting all the early Oscar buzz.

Variety reviewer Peter Debruge accused Hostiles of treating its native characters as little more than one-dimensional "abstract plot devices" depicted as "ruthless savages or as stoic sages".

Critics have also called out the movie for drawing a false equivalence between individual native attacks such as the Comanche ambush in the prologue and government-sanctioned genocide.

Cooper, however, insists he went to great lengths to understand the "language, customs and mores" of his native characters, employing Cheyenne cultural advisers to ensure he got it right.

"It was very important for me to represent Native American life in an extremely authentic, but dignified manner," he said of the movie that hits United States theatres on Dec 22.

