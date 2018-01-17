Home And Away actress Jessica Falkholt, 29, dies after Boxing Day car crash that killed her family

NEW SOUTH WALES - Former Home And Away actress Jessica Falkholt died in hospital on Wednesday (Jan 17), weeks after the same Boxing Day car crash on the New South Wales south coast that killed her parents and sister, Australian reports said. She was 29.

She had been in a critical condition in St George Hospital after the Falkholts' family car was hit by a four-wheel drive, The Guardian said. The car exploded with her parents Lars' and Vivian's bodies inside, after she and her sister, Annabelle, 21, were pulled from the wreckage. The sister later died.

The driver of the four-wheel drive also died in the crash, The Guardian said.

Falkholt was known for her role in the television soap opera Home And Away. Last Friday, the hospital said her life support had been turned off.

She died a week after her family's funeral in Sydney.