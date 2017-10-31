Hollywood producers kick out Harvey Weinstein

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - The Producers Guild Of America banned Harvey Weinstein for life on Monday, vowing that sexual harassment would no longer be tolerated within its ranks.

New accusations of sexual assault have continued to pour in since investigations in the New York Times and New Yorker three weeks ago exposed him as a sexual predator.

More than 50 women, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and Mira Sorvino, have accused 65-year-old Weinstein of sexual abuse and harassment.

The guild said in a statement: "This unprecedented step is a reflection of the seriousness with which the guild regards the numerous reports of... reprehensible conduct."

In the latest news, Hope Exiner d'Amore accused Weinstein of raping her in a hotel in the 1970s, according to a Times article published on Monday, while Cynthia Burr said he attacked her in an encounter that ended with forced oral sex.