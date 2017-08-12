Hollywood power couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie 'call off divorce': Report

NEW YORK (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Much to the disappointment of millions of fans around the globe, former Hollywood power couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt decided to part ways last year, citing "irreconcilable differences".

But according to US Weekly, the couple had a change of heart recently and has decided to "call off" their impending divorce.

"The divorce is off. They haven't done anything to move it forward in several months and no one thinks they are ever going to," an unidentified insider told the news outlet.

Both representatives of Pitt and Jolie have yet to confirm the news, but the source claimed that the former's decision to get sober was a big factor.

"He knew he had a problem that he had to take care of and that's all she ever wanted," the source said.

"Everyone thinks they are going to get back together. It wouldn't be surprising if they announced that they're calling it off and trying to work things out."

The insider added that Jolie was obviously "still so in love with him".

Despite earlier friction concerning custody of their kids, the couple has managed to remain civil through the whole ordeal.

Pitt and Jolie have six children, Maddox, 15; Pax, 13; Zahara, 12; Shiloh, 10; and twins Vivienne and Knox, 8.