Hollywood in actor's sight

19 Henry Golding, 30, actor

International moviegoers may not be familiar with Golding's name now, but that could be a very different story this time next year.

The Singapore-based British hunk, who used to host television documentaries, has scored not just one, but two, lead acting roles in major Hollywood films.

The first aseligible bachelor Nick Young in Crazy Rich Asians, the highly anticipated adaptation of Kevin Kwan's best-selling 2013 novel. The other asBlake Lively's husband in the upcoming thriller A Simple Favor, which also stars Anna Kendrick. It is directed by Paul Feig (Bridesmaids, 2011).

For potentially becoming the next big thing in Hollywood, he makes his debut at No. 19 on the Life Power List.

In an interview with The Straits Times in September, he admitted that he has been "warned" about how his life could change "dramatically" very soon.

Golding, who is married to Italian-Taiwanese yoga instructor Liv Lo, 31, added: "But it's really strange. Coming from such a grounded area in broadcast, where I did travel shows and told human stories in documentaries, it's going to be very strange for me to do the Hollywood thing.

"I can't quite fathom how it's going to be yet, but I'm excited for this new chapter in my life."

Yip Wai Yee