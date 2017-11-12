Hollywood A-listers pay tribute to Amy Adams

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Finally, there was reason to cheer. Scandal-hit Hollywood left its woes behind over the weekend to honour Amy Adams for a glittering career that has seen her go from waitress to five-time Oscar nominee.

The 43-year-old, famous for the diversity of her film roles, was lauded with the 31st American Cinematheque Award.

A host of A-listers, including Tom Hanks, Justin Timberlake and Natalie Portman, paid tribute to Adams in a rare celebration at the end of a week in which the industry was tarnished by unprecedented allegations of sexual misconduct.

"I'm always happy when I show up at work and she's there," Michael Shannon, who starred alongside Adams in 2016 neo-noir thriller Nocturnal Animals, as well as two Superman movies, said. "I've never seen her be anything but hardworking and easy to be around."

Adams' Oscar nominations were for best actress in American Hustle (2013) and supporting-actress roles for Junebug (2005), Doubt (2008), The Fighter (2010) and The Master (2012) - but she has never won the coveted statuette. However, she won best actress Golden Globes for her work in American Hustle and Big Eyes (2014).

The actress did not tread the boards in high school but took a job at a theatre as a waitress.

It was not until she moved to Minnesota that a producer saw her in the chorus line of Anything Goes. Her first film role was as Leslie in Drop Dead Gorgeous (1999), which tells the story of girls in a Minnesota town vying to win in a beauty pageant.

Her co-star in the film, Kirstie Alley, recognised her star power and urged her to move to Los Angeles.

Adams wants to further stamp her mark in Hollywood.

"It really depends on where I am in my life but, right now, I'm looking for films with a specific message," she said. "It can be very subtle but I want it to mean something to me and move me forward in my life," she added.