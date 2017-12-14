HK stars bid 'Sister Fong' a fond farewell

HONG KONG • Hundreds of stars including Jackie Chan, Eric Tsang and Liza Wang, as well as former Hong Kong chief executives Donald Tsang and Leung Chun Ying, paid their last respects to entertainment executive Mona Fong at a memorial service at Shaw Studios on Tuesday.

Fong, the widow of media mogul Run Run Shaw, died last month at age 83. A former singer, she had helped run his studio and also served variously as director, deputy chairman and managing director of broadcaster TVB.

Former Shaw stars Chen Chen and Hu Chin flew in from Taiwan for the service, said Ming Pao Daily News. Both were in tears, as was their contemporary, actress Susan Shaw.

Fong's two sisters received the guests in the hall, where a huge portrait of her was placed above a sea of orchids and peonies - her favourite flowers - which had been flown in from the Netherlands.

Actress Hsu Feng, radio host Pamela Peck, actor David Chiang, former TVB general manager Stephen Chan, actor Paul Chun, film-maker Alfred Cheung, actress Candice Yu and movie-producing couple Tiffany Chen and Charles Heung, among others, also attended the ceremony. So did TVB stars including Wang, Carol Cheng, Woo Fung, Joyce Cheng, Tavia Yeung, Kenneth Ma and Nancy Sit.

Actor Jackie Chan stayed for an hour at the service, but did not speak to reporters, said Ming Pao.

Chen Chen said she had known Fong for 50 years. "Sister Fong took great care of us and doted on us. I don't know how to express in adjectives how good she was to me," she said.

In 1972, Sister Fong brought me to Hong Kong from Taiwan. You could say she changed my life. ACTRESS HU CHIN, on the late Mona Fong, widow of media mogul Run Run Shaw

Hu said: "In 1972, Sister Fong brought me to Hong Kong from Taiwan. You could say she changed my life."

She recalled director Li Han-hsiang was hoping to cast her in his 1972 comedy, The Warlord, and Fong did not understand why, when Shaw had so many actresses.

So out of curiosity, Fong "made a special trip to Taiwan to interview and sign me", Hu said.

Fong was a professional who had "work, work and work" in her heart and Hu said she learnt a lot from her, as an actress and later as a producer.

Wang said she had been with TVB for 47 years and her bosses - "Sir and Miss Fong", as she called them - were kind to her. "They were like family. They cherished us, they were polite to staff," she told Ming Pao.